At least 15 people have died and hundreds are injured and missing after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters in a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, a UNHCR spokeswoman said.
At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for the United Nations’ refugee agency.
In the aftermath, refugees picked through the burned debris looking for their belongings. Others wept.
More No Comment
Officers are back directing traffic at Rome piazza
India: Scores injured after stand collapses during kabaddi contest
Bolsonaro greets supporters as they wish him happy birthday
Protesters mark anniversary of Czech Republic's first COVID death
Hundreds of dogs receive the blessing of Saint Lazarus in Nicaragua
Police on the hunt for violators of anti-covid measures in Venezuela
Motorcyclist shot off his motorbike by police in Myanmar
Italy marks haunting anniversary of Bergamo's COVID-19 peak
Peach blossoms in early spring
Italians enjoy last hours of freedom before coronavirus lockdown
Giant castle burned at end-of-winter festival in Russia
Protesters pay tribute to young woman killed in London
Hundreds march in Louisville on anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death
Hundreds hold a vigil in Yangon against coup and to honour victims
Russian police detain dozens of opposition deputies at forum in Moscow