People in Thailand ride elephants to mark National Elephant Day

Elephants were made to dance as people rode them in part of a display on Thailand's National Elephant Day.

Wildlife advocates have long denounced the brutal taming of elephants so they can perform tricks for tourists.

A dozen elephants also received large helpings of food to mark the day in Ayutthaya.

A Buddhist monk blessed the elephants before they were served fruit and vegetables.

