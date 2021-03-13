People in Thailand ride elephants to mark National Elephant Day

Elephants were made to dance as people rode them in part of a display on Thailand's National Elephant Day.
Wildlife advocates have long denounced the brutal taming of elephants so they can perform tricks for tourists.
A dozen elephants also received large helpings of food to mark the day in Ayutthaya.
A Buddhist monk blessed the elephants before they were served fruit and vegetables.
