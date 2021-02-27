Brooklyn's famed Peter Luger Steak House has teamed with Madame Tussauds to have celebrity wax figures mingle with patrons, promoting the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on indoor dining in New York City.

A wax Jon Hamm — known for his portrayal of ad executive Don Draper in the hit TV series Mad Men — could be found at the restaurant's bar Friday with a cocktail in hand.

Other figures on loan from Madame Tussauds include Michael Strahan, Jimmy Fallon, Al Roker and Audrey Hepburn in Holly Golightly of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" mode.

"This has been a really nice way and like a fun, safe way to get to fill that in a little bit while maintaining social distance," said restaurant vice president Daniel Turtel.

"And they've actually been helping because it keeps the tables a little bit farther apart. People are really careful around them."