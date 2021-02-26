BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Myanmar protest with folk song

Musicians play in central Yangon as part of protests against the military coup in Myanmar.

The rally drew hundreds of protesters, who sang and danced to the beat while holding up the three-fingered salute that has come to symbolise resistance to the coup.

The coup happened on February 1 when the army seized power by detaining government leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

More No Comment