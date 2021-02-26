Musicians play in central Yangon as part of protests against the military coup in Myanmar.
The rally drew hundreds of protesters, who sang and danced to the beat while holding up the three-fingered salute that has come to symbolise resistance to the coup.
The coup happened on February 1 when the army seized power by detaining government leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
More No Comment
Wild Aussie sheep loses 35 kilos at the baaa-bers
Ecuador prison riots: Number of inmates dead in rises to 79
Police block the path of anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar
Robots used to pour and deliver beers in Seville bars during pandemic
Rome entertainment workers protest against coronavirus restrictions
Youth-led protest gets musical as it kicks off in downtown Yangon
Shanghai holds mobile industry trade show amid COVID-19 restrictions
Firefighters free dog that got itself trapped between rocks in Spain
NASA releases first high-speed video of a spacecraft landing on Mars
Georgian police arrest opposition leader Nika Melia after storming HQ
Children return to primary schools and nurseries in parts of Germany
Yemenis displaced as push to capture city of Marib continues
Thousands march in Myanmar's capital as military warns protesters
Novak Djokovic shows off trophy after Australian Open win
One thousand snowmen built in Poland to raise money for toddler