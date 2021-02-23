BREAKING NEWS
Spain dog rescue

This is the moment fire crews in Spain freed a dog that had got its head stuck between some rocks.

The operation in Malaga, in the south of the country, took two hours and involved drills, hammers and firefighters' sheer strength.

A passer-by had spotted the dog trapped around lunchtime on Monday.

The dog was uninjured during the rescue and ran off as soon as it was freed.

