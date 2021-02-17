One of Kashmir's most popular tourist hotspots has a cool new attraction. An igloo has been built out of the snow which covers the fields of Gulmarg in Indian-controlled Kashmir this winter.
It's not just the perfect back drop for a selfie - inside it's a functioning cafe where traditional Kashmiri tea and food is served.
The cafe is 15 feet high and 24 feet wide.
With four tables made of ice and snow, the space can accommodate 16 people at one time.
The cafe has been decorated in traditional Kashmiri style, with chairs and tables covered with sheep skin and the Kashmiri kettles known as samovars placed on the tables.
More No Comment
Protests break out in Spain over arrest of anti-monarchy rapper
Myanmar protesters out in force after military shut down internet
Myanmar street orchestra belts out new protest song
Louvre closure brings opportunity to restore artworks and galleries
Ancient monuments covered by rare heavy snow in central Athens
Carnival floats wheeled through Dusseldorf's quiet streets
Europe's cold snap freezes Polish shoreline
Heavy snowfall leaves parts of Russia blanketed in snow
Heavy army presence in Myanmar's biggest city as protests continue
Czech climbers transform rock face into large ice wall challenge
Hundreds protest against Myanmar coup outside Yangon shopping centre
Rio's 'bate-bolas' stage small parade despite cancelled carnival
Catalonia polls open under strict rules to keep voters safe from COVID
Outgoing PM Conte hands over to new Italian PM Mario Draghi
Czech freediver plans world record attempt in swimming under ice