One of Kashmir's most popular tourist hotspots has a cool new attraction. An igloo has been built out of the snow which covers the fields of Gulmarg in Indian-controlled Kashmir this winter.

It's not just the perfect back drop for a selfie - inside it's a functioning cafe where traditional Kashmiri tea and food is served.

The cafe is 15 feet high and 24 feet wide.

With four tables made of ice and snow, the space can accommodate 16 people at one time.

The cafe has been decorated in traditional Kashmiri style, with chairs and tables covered with sheep skin and the Kashmiri kettles known as samovars placed on the tables.