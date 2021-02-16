A group of youth-led musicians called "Generation Z MM" in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon showcase their new protest song simple titled "Revolution".
The rebel music is aimed at encouraging youths to go against the military after the state coup earlier in February. They perform on a street using violin, cello, trombone and percussion instruments.
Some youths also put on a coordinated dance routine while others showcase their individual moves. " We're just venting our boiling emotions and just let our compulsion take control while we're dancing," says a dancer.
More No Comment
Myanmar protesters out in force after military shut down internet
Louvre closure brings opportunity to restore artworks and galleries
Ancient monuments covered by rare heavy snow in central Athens
Carnival floats wheeled through Dusseldorf's quiet streets
Europe's cold snap freezes Polish shoreline
Heavy snowfall leaves parts of Russia blanketed in snow
Heavy army presence in Myanmar's biggest city as protests continue
Czech climbers transform rock face into large ice wall challenge
Hundreds protest against Myanmar coup outside Yangon shopping centre
Rio's 'bate-bolas' stage small parade despite cancelled carnival
Catalonia polls open under strict rules to keep voters safe from COVID
Outgoing PM Conte hands over to new Italian PM Mario Draghi
Czech freediver plans world record attempt in swimming under ice
Sambistas perform to open Rio's would-be carnival season
Japan: Frozen fun in Shikaoi ice village as winter festival kicks off