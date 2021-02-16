A group of youth-led musicians called "Generation Z MM" in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon showcase their new protest song simple titled "Revolution".

The rebel music is aimed at encouraging youths to go against the military after the state coup earlier in February. They perform on a street using violin, cello, trombone and percussion instruments.

Some youths also put on a coordinated dance routine while others showcase their individual moves. " We're just venting our boiling emotions and just let our compulsion take control while we're dancing," says a dancer.