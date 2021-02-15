Myanmar's biggest city Yangon woke to a heavy army presence on Monday.
Military and police vehicles had criss-crossed the city overnight. Armoured personnel carriers were seen in several areas of the city, along with army trucks.
A near-total internet shutdown was reported on Sunday night, as mass protests against the military coup of February 1 entered their second week.
Pick-up trucks blaring sirens slowly moved through streets, full with security personnel.
The heavy military and police presence prompted anxiety that a wave of arrests was imminent.
It isn't yet clear the extent of overnight action by the authorities against individuals associated with the protest movement.
More No Comment
Czech climbers transform rock face into large ice wall challenge
Hundreds protest against Myanmar coup outside Yangon shopping centre
Rio's 'bate-bolas' stage small parade despite cancelled carnival
Catalonia polls open under strict rules to keep voters safe from COVID
Outgoing PM Conte hands over to new Italian PM Mario Draghi
Czech freediver plans world record attempt in swimming under ice
Sambistas perform to open Rio's would-be carnival season
Japan: Frozen fun in Shikaoi ice village as winter festival kicks off
Dutch ice skaters take advantage of frozen canals and lakes
Myanmar protesters defy ban on gatherings to march against the coup
Car-nival season in Germany as revellers confined to their vehicles
Small tornado leaves a path of destruction in Turkey
Haitian police fire tear gas on hundreds of protesters
Syria's White Helmets rescue four-year-old girl from well
Stockholm roofers brave dizzying heights to sweep snow