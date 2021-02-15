Myanmar's biggest city Yangon woke to a heavy army presence on Monday.

Military and police vehicles had criss-crossed the city overnight. Armoured personnel carriers were seen in several areas of the city, along with army trucks.

A near-total internet shutdown was reported on Sunday night, as mass protests against the military coup of February 1 entered their second week.

Pick-up trucks blaring sirens slowly moved through streets, full with security personnel.

The heavy military and police presence prompted anxiety that a wave of arrests was imminent.

It isn't yet clear the extent of overnight action by the authorities against individuals associated with the protest movement.