Overturned boats lie in the water in Turkey.
This was the aftermath of a small tornado in Cesme, some 90 kilometres west of the city of Izmir, on the country's Aegean coast.
It hit late on Thursday and uprooted trees, blew off roof tiles, swept up cars and knocked down a crane. At least four boats capsized.
The worst hit area was a construction site for summer villas where the crane was toppled.
Sixteen workers were hurt, including one who was hospitalised with a broken leg, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Powerful winds and and hail also caused damage in the nearby town of Urla, destroying hundreds of commercial greenhouses.
More No Comment
Car-nival season in Germany as revellers confined to their vehicles
Haitian police fire tear gas on hundreds of protesters
Syria's White Helmets rescue four-year-old girl from well
Stockholm roofers brave dizzying heights to sweep snow
Rage room gets boost amid anger over coronavirus lockdowns
Red dust from Sahara turns Italian alpine villages orange
US Impeachment Capitol Security Video
Younger generation bring colour to Myanmar coup protests
Ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against COVID rules clash with security
Pet dogs and cats can get COVID-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea
Woman sings songs of encouragement near Donald Trump's Florida estate
Brazil's Amazon riverside communities receive COVID jabs
Macho men, princesses and ghosts: Myanmar protesters get creative
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly flood in India
German bakery offers a different kind of vaccine