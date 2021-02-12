Haitian police fired tear gas on hundreds of protesters who are marching against President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, and attacked journalists covering the demonstration, in the latest clashes to mark the country's political crisis.
The protesters accuse Moise of illegally extending his term. Moise says it lasts until February 2022 -- but the opposition argues it should have ended last weekend, in a standoff over disputed elections.
