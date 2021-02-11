Footage from Syrian rescue workers known as The White Helmets shows them rescuing a four-year-old girl.
Sumaya had fallen down a well in the northern Syrian town of Al-Bab. She had reportedly been playing with her cousin near the well when she fell.
The rescue team took two hours to bring her to safety.
Rescue workers called out to the crying girl that they were coming and told her not to be scared.
More No Comment
Stockholm roofers brave dizzying heights to sweep snow
Rage room gets boost amid anger over coronavirus lockdowns
Red dust from Sahara turns Italian alpine villages orange
US Impeachment Capitol Security Video
Younger generation bring colour to Myanmar coup protests
Ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against COVID rules clash with security
Pet dogs and cats can get COVID-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea
Woman sings songs of encouragement near Donald Trump's Florida estate
Brazil's Amazon riverside communities receive COVID jabs
Macho men, princesses and ghosts: Myanmar protesters get creative
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly flood in India
German bakery offers a different kind of vaccine
Snow lovers make the most of winter in Brussels
Myanmar protests continue with police repression
Check out these video clips of the snow in Europe right now