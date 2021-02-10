Meet the woman who sings Christian songs towards the Florida estate of former US President Donald Trump every day.
Deborah Killman, from North Carolina, does it from a beach near Mar-a-Lago.
"I came from afar because I kept having the burden to give words of encouragement to President Mr Donald J. Trump, our brother in Christ," she said.
It comes as Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, faces a trial in the Senate over whether he incited his supporters to storm the US Capitol.
