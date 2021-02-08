Winter weather causes chaos in Europe

Much of east and southeast England was covered in snow by Storm Darcy over the weekend, forcing the closure of vaccination centres in some areas.

Authorities issued severe weather warnings for southern England as heavy snow and icy conditions will likely disrupt roads and railways. The cold weather is expected to last until the end of the week.

In eastern Germany, 20 cm of fresh snow fell in many places overnight. There were massive disruptions to rush-hour traffic especially on the A4 from Thuringia to Saxony. The motorways, in particular, were jammed in many places.