Winter weather causes chaos in Europe

Much of east and southeast England was covered in snow by Storm Darcy over the weekend, forcing the closure of vaccination centres in some areas.
Authorities issued severe weather warnings for southern England as heavy snow and icy conditions will likely disrupt roads and railways. The cold weather is expected to last until the end of the week.
In eastern Germany, 20 cm of fresh snow fell in many places overnight. There were massive disruptions to rush-hour traffic especially on the A4 from Thuringia to Saxony. The motorways, in particular, were jammed in many places.
More No Comment
Thousands on Myanmar streets in anti-coup protests
Protesters wait for Netanyahu as he leaves court
Dozens missing after a mountain glacier breaks in India
David Guetta performs from top of Burj Al Arab in Dubai
Hundreds march in memory of murdered woman in eastern Alsace
Myanmar anti-coup protests grow as army broadens internet crackdown
Spain: COVID-19 patients tie the knot at Madrid pandemic hospital
Landslide in southern Germany forces evacuations
Students rally against coup at Myanmar campus
Students in Bolivia's high plateaus are now wearing protective suits
Activists' backers bring flowers to Myanmar court
Yangon and Bangkok become protest grounds against Myanmar coup
Beirut blast: Six months on, people are still hunting for justice
Female dragon dancers scale-up ambitions in Vietnam
Flooding in France's south-west after region hit by Storm Justine