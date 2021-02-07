Indian authorities launched a search operation on Sunday after a mountain glacier broke, sending a massive flood of water, mud and debris into areas below and damaging homes and a power plant.
At least nine people were killed and 140 were missing, the authorities said.
The power plant was damaged by the flooding in the the Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, said a local police official.
At least 40 people were working at the plant and their fate was unknown, another police official told New Delhi TV.
Some houses were also damaged in the flooding, according to a government spokesman.
Officials said the glacier breaking sent water trapped behind it as well as mud and other debris surging down the mountain and into other bodies of water.
More No Comment
David Guetta performs from top of Burj Al Arab in Dubai
Hundreds march in memory of murdered woman in eastern Alsace
Myanmar anti-coup protests grow as army broadens internet crackdown
Spain: COVID-19 patients tie the knot at Madrid pandemic hospital
Landslide in southern Germany forces evacuations
Students rally against coup at Myanmar campus
Students in Bolivia's high plateaus are now wearing protective suits
Activists' backers bring flowers to Myanmar court
Yangon and Bangkok become protest grounds against Myanmar coup
Beirut blast: Six months on, people are still hunting for justice
Female dragon dancers scale-up ambitions in Vietnam
Flooding in France's south-west after region hit by Storm Justine
Israel army demolishes structures in Palestinian community
Seafoam on Argentine beach delights vacationers
Dozens injured in nightclub stampede after police raid the venue