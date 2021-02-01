BREAKING NEWS
Artist doing a performance

Artists in Paris held a protest using survival blankets as props to highlight the precarious situation cultural venues find themselves in amid the nationwide curfew.

Around 30 of them performed outside the French capital's Gare du Nord station, reading or performing on small theatre stages.

The aim is to draw attention to the "slow asphyxiation" of the city's cultural life with the closure of venues due to the COVID-19 crisis.

