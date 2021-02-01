Artists in Paris held a protest using survival blankets as props to highlight the precarious situation cultural venues find themselves in amid the nationwide curfew.
Around 30 of them performed outside the French capital's Gare du Nord station, reading or performing on small theatre stages.
The aim is to draw attention to the "slow asphyxiation" of the city's cultural life with the closure of venues due to the COVID-19 crisis.
More No Comment
Astronauts go on a spacewalk to enhance International Space Station
Snowball fights in Washington DC after winter storm hits US capital
Giant Panda bears play in the snow as winter fall blankets US capital
Police chase and detain protesters in central Moscow
Lava spews from Italian volcano Mount Etna in series of explosions
Cape Town residents break beach ban to protest COVID lockdown
Alexei Navalny allies take to Russian streets despite crackdown
Mexican piñata workshop recreates viral Bernie Sanders meme
COVID pandemic: People sleep outside as they queue for oxygen in Peru
Horse and pony rescued from California mudslide
Clandestine classes as Paris karate lovers defy COVID restrictions
New clashes heighten tensions at India farmer protests
Wax museum honours American talk show legend Larry King
Boris Johnson travels to hospital laboratory in Glasgow amid lockdown
Baby crocodiles from endangered species born at zoo in Peru