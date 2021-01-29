Madame Tussauds New York moved their wax figure of Larry King to the front lobby on Wednesday after the broadcasting legend died last week.
Museum artisans created the wax figure two decades ago, and it appears just as King did in the year 2000.
It will be on display in the lobby for a week and people do not have to purchase tickets to visit it.
After that, museum curators will return the figure to its regular place among broadcasters.
King died last week aged 87 after working for decades in American radio and television.
