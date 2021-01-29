Meet the Parisians who are doing clandestine sports classes to preserve their mental health amid the COVID-19 restrictions.
This martial arts class is taking place in the basement of a furniture store in Paris.
France currently has a nationwide, nighttime curfew in place, starting at 6 pm. It means the French can still do sports outside during the day at least. Sports halls have been closed for several months.
"We know that we are breaking the law since we are not authorised to do [the classes] and clearly I do not care because for me the law is stupid," said Sophie.
"We wear masks, we put on hydroalcoholic gel, we are never more than six and it's always the same with whom we train."
