With the help of his crutches, Mohamed Aliwa jumps from one concrete block to another, determined that his missing leg will not prevent him from doing the sport he is passionate about - parkour.

The 18-year-old Palestinian had his right leg amputated below the knee in 2018 after he was shot during protests along Gaza's border with Israel.

Aliwa dreamed of becoming a parkour professional and decided that he would not let his disability hold him back from achieving it.

"I asked my friends to help me walk and, little by little, I ended up moving around and jumping almost like them," he said.

Now he goes to a rehabilitation centre in the north of the Palestinian enclave at least once a week to practice.