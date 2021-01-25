The 38th edition of the Snow Sculpture Contest went ahead in the French city of Valloire, despite the COVID pandemic.
The competition sees 15 teams compete against each other, all starting with a big block of ice measuring 4m high.
A sculpture called "L'Envol du silence" (The Flight of Silence) took first prize this year.
Its creators were Stéphane Rabusseau, Benoît Mesnier and Olivier Chatelain.
More No Comment
Palestinian youth determined to continue parkour despite losing leg
Kenyan inventors create bio-robotic arm controlled by brain signals
Britons break out sledges to enjoy snow during national lockdown
Bolivians hope for health at this year's scaled-back Wish Fair
The Swiss art of automata now part of UNESCO's intangible heritage
Ultra-Orthadox Jews clash with Israeli police over COVID restrictions
Eleven Chinese miners saved as rescuers race to find remaining ten
Portugal votes for new president at height of COVID pandemic
Hong Kong puts 10,000 people into lockdown - the city's first
Britons in tears after floods damage homes for second year in a row
Police clash with protesters at pro-Navalny demonstration
Beijing starts second day of mass COVID testing for residents
Police detain protesters in Russia during pro-Navalny rallies
Heavy rain helps bring Western Balkans' waste problem into view
A year on from lockdown, Wuhan's young enjoy their freedom