The 38th edition of the Snow Sculpture Contest went ahead in the French city of Valloire, despite the COVID pandemic.

The competition sees 15 teams compete against each other, all starting with a big block of ice measuring 4m high.

A sculpture called "L'Envol du silence" (The Flight of Silence) took first prize this year.

Its creators were Stéphane Rabusseau, Benoît Mesnier and Olivier Chatelain.