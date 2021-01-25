BREAKING NEWS
Britons enjoy snow with social distancing in mind

Plummeting temperatures saw snowfall across swathes of the UK and Britons took the opportunity to head outside with their sledges.

In Wokingham, southern England, people played on sledges and built snowmen.

But a majority of revellers did their best to stick to social distancing guidelines, with the country still under a third national lockdown to combat soaring rates of COVID-19

