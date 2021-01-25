Plummeting temperatures saw snowfall across swathes of the UK and Britons took the opportunity to head outside with their sledges.
In Wokingham, southern England, people played on sledges and built snowmen.
But a majority of revellers did their best to stick to social distancing guidelines, with the country still under a third national lockdown to combat soaring rates of COVID-19
More No Comment
Palestinian youth determined to continue parkour despite losing leg
Kenyan inventors create bio-robotic arm controlled by brain signals
Bolivians hope for health at this year's scaled-back Wish Fair
The Swiss art of automata now part of UNESCO's intangible heritage
Ultra-Orthadox Jews clash with Israeli police over COVID restrictions
Eleven Chinese miners saved as rescuers race to find remaining ten
Portugal votes for new president at height of COVID pandemic
Hong Kong puts 10,000 people into lockdown - the city's first
Britons in tears after floods damage homes for second year in a row
Police clash with protesters at pro-Navalny demonstration
Beijing starts second day of mass COVID testing for residents
Police detain protesters in Russia during pro-Navalny rallies
Heavy rain helps bring Western Balkans' waste problem into view
A year on from lockdown, Wuhan's young enjoy their freedom
D is for democracy: Swiss preschoolers learn to be good citizens