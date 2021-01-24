Portugal held a presidential election amid rising COVID-19 cases.
The 72-year-old incumbent president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is seen as the clear frontrunner to win a second five-year term.
The candidate has to win 50% of the vote in the first round to be declared a winner.
But turnout is likely to be low amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Portugal increased polling stations and allowed early voting to reduce crowds.
More No Comment
