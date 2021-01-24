BREAKING NEWS
One of twenty-two Chinese miners wearing a black patch is saved from hundreds of metres underground.

Eleven workers trapped for two weeks by an explosion inside a Chinese gold mine were brought safely to the surface on Sunday.

State broadcaster CCTV showed workers being raised up one-by-one in baskets.

One worker was reported to have died from a head wound following the blast.

The fate of 10 others who were underground at the time is unknown.

Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident.

