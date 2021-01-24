Eleven workers trapped for two weeks by an explosion inside a Chinese gold mine were brought safely to the surface on Sunday.
State broadcaster CCTV showed workers being raised up one-by-one in baskets.
One worker was reported to have died from a head wound following the blast.
The fate of 10 others who were underground at the time is unknown.
Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident.
