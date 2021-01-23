Russian police arrested protesters amid several rallies demanding the release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
There are some 60 planned protests on Saturday in cities.
Navalny was arrested on January 17th when he returned to Moscow from Germany. He had spent five months there recovering from a severe poisoning.
Turnout is likely to be high for the afternoon protest planned in Moscow, which the city's mayor and other authorities have warned people against attending.
More No Comment
Heavy rain helps bring Western Balkans' waste problem into view
A year on from lockdown, Wuhan's young enjoy their freedom
D is for democracy: Swiss preschoolers learn to be good citizens
Salisbury Cathedral becomes hub for huge COVID-19 vaccination drive
Japan: Priests pour icy water over themselves as part of annual ritual
Celebrations for VP-elect Kamala Harris in Indian ancestral village
Trump's waxwork already removed from display at Paris' Musee Grevin
Kim Jong Un greets senior officials after congress
Italy's Mount Etna spews rocks and lava in volcanic explosions
Russians submerge in frozen waters to mark Epiphany
Heavily armed gun lobbyists hit Richmond ahead of Biden inauguration
Flags replace people on National Mall for Biden's inauguration
Kosovo artist creates Joe Biden portrait using grains and seeds
Istanbul skids and slides to a halt as snow blankets Turkish city
'Brexit carnage': UK fishing sector protests extra red tape outside EU