Glow-in-the-dark rabbit ears, pulsating beats, and a flexible attitude to masks: nightlife in China's Wuhan is back with a vengeance almost a year after a lockdown brought life to a standstill in the city of 11 million.
As the rest of the world continues to grapple with lockdowns and soaring infections, young people in the city, once the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, are enjoying their hard-earned freedom.
In Super Monkey -- a huge nightclub in the city centre -- there is no dress code or VIP list.
What is obligatory, at least to get through the door, is a mask and a temperature check -- any higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius and bouncers can turn prospective partygoers away.
Inside, where clubbers let loose on the dancefloor amid the deafening sound of techno and a blinding laser show, the rules are not always so strictly followed.
