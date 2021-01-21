Swiss preschoolers cast their votes in a vote that will shape lives in the make-believe village where they call the shots.
It's part of a citizenship project in the city of Lausanne, which aims to get children accustomed to Switzerland's famed direct democracy and frequent referendums.
Once a week three- and four-year-olds from three preschools gather at the group's "village" in a wooded area on the outskirts of the city. Some of the children play roles like village chief, nurse or police officer, wearing homemade uniforms.
