Dal lake freezes

Fishermen had to broke the ice on Dal lake in Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir, after it partially froze over following fresh snowfall.

The spell of snowfall lasted from Sunday to Wednesday.

Authorities stopped traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and flights at Srinagar Airport were put on hold due to the weather conditions.

