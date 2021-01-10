Fishermen had to broke the ice on Dal lake in Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir, after it partially froze over following fresh snowfall.
The spell of snowfall lasted from Sunday to Wednesday.
Authorities stopped traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and flights at Srinagar Airport were put on hold due to the weather conditions.
