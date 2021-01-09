Thousands of Filippinos crowded outside a church in Manila on Saturday for a glimpse of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ believed to have miraculous healing powers, after an annual parade was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Ignoring official pleas to stay home because of the virus threat, Catholics wearing masks and face shields gathered along an avenue outside the Quiapo Church in the Filippino capital where the first of 15 masses for the feast of the Black Nazarene began before dawn.
People patiently waited to enter the church or watched the back-to-back masses broadcast live on large screens outside.
The orderly scenes were in contrast to the normal frenzied procession involving hundreds of thousands of pilgrims risking life and limb to touch the icon in the belief it can heal the sick.
More No Comment
Bosnia migrants 'moved into heated tents' amid more snowy weather
Bali battles mounting plastic waste as rainy season causes build-up
Russia's premier Ice Sculpting competition gets underway in Perm
Giant sinkhole swallows cars and trees at hospital in Naples
US election protests and the storming of Capitol Hill
Putin visits UNESCO-listed church for Orthodox Christmas service
Indonesia's baby sea turtles make a break for freedom
Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria ignore COVID advice for Epiphany
Islands of floating waste clog river in Bosnia
Palestinian scout bands parade during celebrations for Orthodox Christ
COVID-19 rains on Spain's Epiphany parades
London and Edinburgh quiet after new COVID lockdowns announced
Toyosu fish market holds first tuna auction of 2021
UK is first country in the world to rollout Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Czechs wave empty beer mugs in COVID-19 lockdown protest
Russians enjoy winter weather at snowman festival
Cuban Santeria priests reveal their New Year predictions
High-tech mirror helps gym fans perfect their workout moves
South Korea divers swim deep for some New Year’s cheer
Spain: British anti-Brexit bar throws mock EU goodbye party