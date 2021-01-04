Scots make most of cold snap ahead of month-long COVID lockdown

Skaters and ice hockey players had an afternoon on a frozen pond in Glasgow's Queen's Park on Monday, taking advantage of a cold snap before Scotland enters a full lockdown at midnight.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said that from Tuesday, people in Scotland are legally required to stay at home except for essential reasons to curb a renewed surge of coronavirus infections.

Sturgeon said that the "new, faster-spreading variant of the virus is a massive blow", telling lawmakers on Monday that Scotland will be placed in lockdown for at least the whole of January to help ease the pressure on hospitals and intensive care units.

Under the new lockdown rules, which are broadly similar to those imposed during the first peak of the pandemic in spring, people can go out for exercise but can only meet one other person from another household.

Scotland, which has its own devolved government, has often imposed stricter coronavirus restrictions than those in England throughout the pandemic.