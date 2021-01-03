BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
South Korea divers swim deep for some New Year’s cheer

Scuba divers plunged underwater at Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul on Sunday dressed in ‘hanbok’ - traditional Korean clothing - to share New Year’s greetings.

Visitors took photos in front of the divers who posed as manta rays and large fish swam around them.

The event will be held every weekend until the middle of February.

More No Comment