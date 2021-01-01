Thousands usually gather to watch the traditional ball drop at midnight at Times Square on New Year's Eve but this time around most people had to watch the spectacle on television.
The ball is coated with a computerised system of LED lights.
Several people on the streets wearing masks cheered as they counted down to 2021.
More No Comment
Mosul residents welcome 2021 after difficult year
Rome daredevils throw themselves into River Tiber to welcome new year
European capitals mark New Year at midnight amid coronavirus measures
Russians brave an icy dip in Siberia's Lake Baikal ahead of new year
North Korea welcomes in the new year with a fireworks display
Footage emerges of deadly blast at airport in Yemen
Dancing to his tune? Lukashenko pictured with youth at New Year's ball
Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill
New Yorkers highlight what they don't want to carry into 2021
Nashville police release video footage of December 25 explosion
Italy puts medical workers at the front of the queue for COVID vaccine
Heavy snow coats Milan in white but disrupts city traffic
'A gift of life': Cyprus' president has COVID vaccine live on TV
Winter fishing season has come once again to Chagan Lake in China
Voting underway in Central African Republic's presidential election
Flooding in England as Storm Bella approaches
First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Rome and Prague
Yemenis light candles on Christmas Day to shine light on ongoing war
Italian volunteers handout Christmas lunch boxes to the poor
Russian Father Frosts surprise children at hospital