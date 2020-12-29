Coronavirus was a common theme as New Yorkers highlighted the things they wanted to leave behind from 2020.
Good Riddance Day takes place in Times Square each year.
It sees people write down what they don't want to take into the following year, before dropping the paper in a shredder.
COVID-19 was on nearly everyone's list. Others were wanting to rid themselves of bad energy, false friends and financial worries.
New Yorkers also wrote their wishes for 2021, which will be released at midnight on New Year's Eve.
More No Comment
Nashville police release video footage of December 25 explosion
Italy puts medical workers at the front of the queue for COVID vaccine
Heavy snow coats Milan in white but disrupts city traffic
'A gift of life': Cyprus' president has COVID vaccine live on TV
Winter fishing season has come once again to Chagan Lake in China
Voting underway in Central African Republic's presidential election
Flooding in England as Storm Bella approaches
First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Rome and Prague
Yemenis light candles on Christmas Day to shine light on ongoing war
Italian volunteers handout Christmas lunch boxes to the poor
Russian Father Frosts surprise children at hospital
Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal
Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport
COVID-19: Christmas Masses held in open-air or in a basketball arena
Christmas Eve Jingle: Britons gear up to spread festive cheer
Animals at Berlin Zoo get Christmas treats
Travellers stranded in Dover for days waiting to board ferries
Stranded truckers at Dover port spell out 'HELP' with traffic cones
Huge iceberg in South Atlantic begins to break up
Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port