Russian volunteers dressed in "Father Frost" costumes abseiled down the sides of a Moscow children's hospital on Friday to wish the young patients inside a Happy New Year.

Several dozen Father Frosts, Russia's version of Father Christmas, and a Snow Maiden in the cherry picker of a crane, appeared at the windows of Morozov Hospital,

bringing the children some festive cheer during the holiday period.

Five Moscow hospitals took part in a charity program "New Year Tree of Kindness" that included festive shows and 6,000 presents for children.