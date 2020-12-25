Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 nations convened on Christmas Day to start assessing the free trade deal the bloc has struck with former member Britain, a historic accord that takes effect in just a week.
At Friday’s exceptional meeting, the EU delegations asked for more time to study the texts before sending them to lawmakers at the European Parliament, according to an EU diplomat.
The ambassadors are expected to meet again on Monday.
Both sides claim the 2,000-page agreement protects their cherished goals.
Britain said it gives the U.K. control over its money, borders, laws and fishing grounds.
The EU says it protects the EU’s single market and contains safeguards to ensure that Britain does not unfairly undercut the bloc’s standards.
Under the deal, there will be no tariffs or quotas on trade between the two sides, though there will be more red tape for businesses because the U.K. is leaving the EU's frictionless single market and customs union.
Firms will have to file forms and customs declarations for the first time in years.
There will also be different rules on product labeling as well as checks on agricultural products.
Clutching the final 2,000-page Brexit agreement on Christmas Eve, British Prime minister Boris Johnson says he has "a small present for anyone who may be looking for something to read in that sleep post-Christmas lunch moment".
Boris Johnson hailed Thursday's agreement as a “new beginning” for the U.K. in its relationship with its European neighbors.
After Britain and the European Union struck a trade deal following 10 months of intense negotiation, Johnson adds "I believe it will be the basis of a happy and successful and stable partnership with out friends in the EU for years to come".
More No Comment
Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport
COVID-19: Christmas Masses held in open-air or in a basketball arena
Christmas Eve Jingle: Britons gear up to spread festive cheer
Animals at Berlin Zoo get Christmas treats
Travellers stranded in Dover for days waiting to board ferries
Stranded truckers at Dover port spell out 'HELP' with traffic cones
Huge iceberg in South Atlantic begins to break up
Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port
Explosion at pharmaceutical factory in Taiwan kills one
Fire engulfs controversial migrant camp near Bosnia-Croatia border
Virtual idol digital avatars take to the real-life stage in China
Hundreds of trucks line up in UK waiting to travel to France
Explosions from Mt. Etna send lava rocks flying and lava flowing
Coronavirus: Santa meets children in Peru through a plastic bubble
Dozens detained in Minsk as Belarusian protesters use new tactics
French music programme puts children in orchestra for free
Beirut residents release lanterns to remember victims of Beirut blast
Paris court to decide on closure of theatres and cinemas amid pandemic
Argentina: Relatives allowed to see COVID-19 patients through windows
Up to his neck in it: 'Ice man' sets immersion world record in France