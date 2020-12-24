Trucks, buses and cars inched slowly past checkpoints at the English port of Dover and headed across the Channel on Thursday to the French port of Calais.
It came after France partially reopened its borders with Britain following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant.
The travellers are being held up by the slow delivery of coronavirus tests which have been demanded by France following the news of the new variant.
Among the waiting vehicles were several coach loads of Romanian workers travelling home for Christmas.
Onboard were families and young children who had been on the coach for 5 days without proper food or showers.
The announcement of the coronavirus variant added to anxieties at a time when Europe has been hit by soaring new virus infections and deaths.
Europe as a whole has recorded over 500,000 virus-related deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts agree is probably an undercount due to missed cases and other factors.
More No Comment
Animals at Berlin Zoo get Christmas treats
Stranded truckers at Dover port spell out 'HELP' with traffic cones
Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port
Explosion at pharmaceutical factory in Taiwan kills one
Fire engulfs controversial migrant camp near Bosnia-Croatia border
Virtual idol digital avatars take to the real-life stage in China
Hundreds of trucks line up in UK waiting to travel to France
Explosions from Mt. Etna send lava rocks flying and lava flowing
Coronavirus: Santa meets children in Peru through a plastic bubble
Dozens detained in Minsk as Belarusian protesters use new tactics
French music programme puts children in orchestra for free
Beirut residents release lanterns to remember victims of Beirut blast
Paris court to decide on closure of theatres and cinemas amid pandemic
Argentina: Relatives allowed to see COVID-19 patients through windows
Up to his neck in it: 'Ice man' sets immersion world record in France
Food banks a lifeline for New Yorkers hit by coronavirus crisis
Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in north west England
Bolivia recognises same-sex couple's civil union for first time
Japan braces for heavy snowfall in mountainous areas
Despite Covid, Brooklyn neighborhood still a flashy Christmas village