Firefighters attempted on Wednesday to contain a large fire at an industrial site in Brisbane.
The blaze was near the Australian city's port.
Huge plumes of smoke from a recycling plant billowed across the city.
More than a dozen firefighters and paramedics were at the scene and police cordoned off the area.
Residents were encouraged to close their windows and remain indoors after authorities issued a smoke warning.
Crews spent hours tackling the blaze that they said would take days to battle, Australian local media reported.
