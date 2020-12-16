Firefighters attempted on Wednesday to contain a large fire at an industrial site in Brisbane.

The blaze was near the Australian city's port.

Huge plumes of smoke from a recycling plant billowed across the city.

More than a dozen firefighters and paramedics were at the scene and police cordoned off the area.

Residents were encouraged to close their windows and remain indoors after authorities issued a smoke warning.

Crews spent hours tackling the blaze that they said would take days to battle, Australian local media reported.