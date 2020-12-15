Australia's Gold Coast beaches swamped by foam caused by rough seas

Southeast Queenslanders were left cleaning up their neighbourhoods after heavy rainfall, damaging winds and high tides hit the region this week.
Some areas on the Gold Coast hinterland received nearly a metre of rain and coastal locations, like Currumbin and Coolangatta, experiencing rough seas, which caused foam to form on beaches.
The low-pressure system has now eased, with the highest tide recorded on the Gold Coast on Monday morning.
