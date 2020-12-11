A passenger on board a Royal Caribbean "cruise to nowhere" has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, prompting the vessel to return early to Singapore a day early.

The Quantum of the Seas ship had set off sailing again this month as part of a pilot scheme, allowing cruises to start and end at the same port without stops.

Strict safety measures were imposed, including reducing capacity by half and pre-board testing for passengers. Royal Caribbean is one of two operators licensed to run such trips.

The 83-year-old guest on board the Quantum of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting to the ship's medical centre with diarrhoea, said Annie Chang, director of cruise at Singapore’s Tourism Board.

The passenger had tested negative prior to boarding, Chang said.

“The passenger was immediately isolated and his initial close contacts were identified and isolated," she said in a statement, adding that the close contacts have since tested negative.

The ship, which departed on Monday for a four-day round trip, returned to port in accordance with government protocols and will allow guests to leave after a review of contact tracing is completed.

The cruise industry was hit hard early in the pandemic, when the virus first swept the Diamond Princess in Japan and then the Grand Princess in the US, resulting in passengers being quarantined at sea after hundreds contracted the virus onboard.

Singapore, a small but wealthy city-state in Southeast Asia, has reported 58,285 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 29 deaths.