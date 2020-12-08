British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as part of an immunisation programme to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The first 800,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalised or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers.
Most people will have to wait until 2021 to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The UK is getting a head start on the project after British regulators on December 2 gave emergency authorisation to the vaccine produced by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.
US and European Union authorities are also reviewing the vaccine, alongside rival products developed by biotechnology company Moderna and drugmaker AstraZeneca with Oxford University.
