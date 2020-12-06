BREAKING NEWS
St Nicholas meets Prague children at drive-through circus

A Prague-based circus has set up a drive-through facility to allow St Nicholas to give presents to the city's children and still observe social distancing.

Normally, St Nicholas, accompanied by the Devil and an angel, calls on children at their homes on the eve of St Nicholas Day.

The children get presents in exchange for a song or poem. The Devil typically carries a bag, which he puts naughty kids inside.

