A small group of protesters gather outside the New York apartment building of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
They demanded better pay and protection for Amazon workers and accused the retail giant of profiting from the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're very concerned about the lack of protections that he has not given to workers," said Maritza Silva-Farrell, executive director of the Alliance for a Greater New York.
"Very recently, we have heard that almost 19,000 to 20,000 workers have contracted COVID.
Workers have been organising across the country and across the globe, asking for protections and safety in the workplace."
"Even though it's my day off, I'm sore from lifting the boxes, I'm sore from having to stand on my feet for about 10 hours a day," said Amazon worker Dakar Omari Wallace. " And like I said, we need better pay. We need better protection. And we need to make sure that people aren't being taken advantage of."
More No Comment
El Salvador goes ahead with clown day despîte coronavirus pandemic
London's National Gallery reopens as England's lockdown is lifted
Tributes paid to those killed when a car drove into shoppers in Trier
Blizzards sweep large amounts of snow onto Russia's northernmost city
'Brexit monster' warns of horrors ahead at Dutch port
Volunteers fish 52 rental bicycles from a Paris canal
Empty canals and idle gondoliers: COVID-19 hits hard in Venice
Residents of hurricane-battered community in Nicaragua rebuild homes
Asia's top wingsuit athlete jumps into the void from Tianmen Mountain
'COVID warriors' with virus-shaped hats spread awareness in India
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work
Visits to Father Christmas go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
France rules limit in places of worship too restrictive
Pro-democracy protesters march once again in Bangkok
Security law protest in Paris sees fires, water cannons and injuries
Huge mudslide engulfs Sardinia town of Bitti
Scuffles, flares and tear gas at protest over French security bill
Shops in France allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdown eased
German restaurant packed with stuffed pandas in coronavirus protest
Hundreds protest in Chile demanding access to pensions