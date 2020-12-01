Residents of hurricane-battered community in Nicaragua rebuild homes

Residents of Haulover, near Bilwi, northern Nicaragua, begin to rebuild their village after being devastated by successive hurricanes Eta and Iota.
According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, more than 4.3 million Central Americans, including 3 million Hondurans, were affected by Hurricane Eta alone. Those numbers only rose when Iota, another Category 4 storm, hit the region earlier in late November.
The hurricanes' destruction comes on top of the economic paralysis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the persistent violence and lack of jobs that have driven families north from Central America in great numbers during recent years. Add an element of hope from the incoming government of President-elect Joe Biden, and experts predict the region is on the verge of another mass migration.
More No Comment
Empty canals and idle gondoliers: COVID-19 hits hard in Venice
Asia's top wingsuit athlete jumps into the void from Tianmen Mountain
'COVID warriors' with virus-shaped hats spread awareness in India
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work
Visits to Father Christmas go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
France rules limit in places of worship too restrictive
Pro-democracy protesters march once again in Bangkok
Security law protest in Paris sees fires, water cannons and injuries
Huge mudslide engulfs Sardinia town of Bitti
Scuffles, flares and tear gas at protest over French security bill
Shops in France allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdown eased
German restaurant packed with stuffed pandas in coronavirus protest
Hundreds protest in Chile demanding access to pensions
Pro-democracy protesters rally again in Bangkok
Angry farmers in India protest over controversial new laws
Fighting erupts in the Taiwanese parliament over meat imports
Aerial images show the long queues to see Diego Maradona's coffin
This robot in Japan can detect if customers aren't wearing face masks
Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to pay tribute to Diego Maradona
Chaotic scenes as fans scramble to see coffin of Diego Maradona