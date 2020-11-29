France's top administrative body ruled in favour of the Catholic church on Sunday saying the 30-people limit in places of worship across the country was too restrictive.
The State Council has given the government three days to rewrite the decree to make the measures more "proportionate".
Several bishops had announced they would not enforce the restrictions before even the ruling was made public.
Churches were allowed to reopen this weekend after President Emmanuel Macron announced last Tuesday an easing of France's lockdown.
Many worshippers expressed their irritation outside several Paris churches where priests officiated for groups of more than 30 people.
To attend mass, they had to book tickets online and give their names on their way in.
However, the church's protocol didn't seem to help limit the number of people inside the building.
More No Comment
Pro-democracy protesters march once again in Bangkok
Security law protest in Paris sees fires, water cannons and injuries
Huge mudslide engulfs Sardinia town of Bitti
Scuffles, flares and tear gas at protest over French security bill
Shops in France allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdown eased
German restaurant packed with stuffed pandas in coronavirus protest
Hundreds protest in Chile demanding access to pensions
Pro-democracy protesters rally again in Bangkok
Angry farmers in India protest over controversial new laws
Fighting erupts in the Taiwanese parliament over meat imports
Aerial images show the long queues to see Diego Maradona's coffin
This robot in Japan can detect if customers aren't wearing face masks
Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to pay tribute to Diego Maradona
Chaotic scenes as fans scramble to see coffin of Diego Maradona
Topless protester wants Kyiv to ratify violence against women treaty
Defiant pro-democracy protesters rally in Bangkok
Protesters in Bordeaux oppose controversial new security law
Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region
Duo walk from Marseille to Paris picking up discarded face masks
Locals in Rome can now get a COVID-19 test at pharmacies