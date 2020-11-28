Hundreds of demonstrators in Chile held a protest on Friday against the government's request to revoke a bill that would allow people to withdraw some of their pension funds early, to help them cope with the current economic crisis. \n\nThey blocked the main roads of the capital Santiago and tried to reach the presidential palace. \n\nPolice dispersed the demonstrators using tear gas and water cannon. \n\nThe planned law, proposed by the opposition, would enable people to take up to 10% of their pension before their normal retirement date. \n\nThis would be the second such measure; the first was approved in July last year. \n\n
