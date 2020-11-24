Watch: 2020 World Travel Awards honour industry leaders

The winners of the World Travel Awards, the biggest awards in the tourism industry, will be announced on 27 November.

This year, the winners will be announced in Moscow for the first time. The ceremony will be held online and presented by the actors Ingeborga Dapkunaite and Yuri Kolokolnikov.

Watch the event on this page, Friday, November 27 at 15:00 GMT (16:00 CET).

Moscow was named the World's Leading City Destination at last year's World Travel Awards, beating such competitors as London, New York, Paris, Sydney, Lisbon and many other global tourist cities.

In 2020, Moscow is nominated for the World Travel Awards in seven categories:

World’s Leading Business Travel Destination,

World’s Leading City Break Destination,

World’s Leading City Destination,

World’s Leading Cultural City Destination,

World's Leading Festival and Event Destination,

World's Leading Heritage Destination,

World’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination.

At the Grand final ceremony, the winners in key categories will be announced, including the most attractive cities for travellers, the best tour operators, airlines, resorts, hotels, and many others.

The World Travel Awards were founded in 1993. They are considered to be the most prestigious awards in the field of tourism. They are awarded annually in 80+ categories.

The World Travel Awards host an annual Grand Tour — a series of regional galas on every continent. The previous year's winners are automatically nominated, along with independent applications and those from destinations nominated by the organisers' expert council. The winners of the regional stages and the nominees put forward by the expert council then compete in the grand final.