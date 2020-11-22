This Swiss resort may hold the secret to living longer

The secret to a longer and healthier life may be a mystery to many, but one Swiss wellness retreat in might just have the answer.

Alongside all the usual elements you’d expect from a conventional spa, Clinique La Prairie blends high-end luxury with pioneering anti-aging technology treatments to increase their guests’ lifespans.

The centre was founded in 1931 by Professor Niehans, a pioneer in the development of cell therapy. The treatments prescribed are based on the “rejuvenating science of cell therapy” and Clinique La Prairie also offers DNA testing for a highly personalised diagnosis.

But this isn’t a cheap retreat; a seven-day stay costs an eye-watering CHF 40,200 (€37,321).

The clinic is located in Montreux on the shores of Lake Leman - a region also known as the ‘Swiss Riviera’, as the majestic Swiss and French Alps surround the lake.

Guests can stay in one of 35 luxury rooms and suites, and the clinic is only an hour’s drive from Geneva airport, and linked to Milan and Paris by high-speed train networks.

Clinique La Prairie is currently accepting bookings - but make sure you've saved up before you try to book a stay.