Normally at this time of year, as cities across Europe begin turning on their Christmas lights, shops switch on their festive displays, hoping to lure customers in.
But this year, with the coronavirus restrictions, it's different.
At the Printemps Haussmann department store in Paris, the window displays are illuminated despite the doors being closed.
France is on a month-long lockdown and there is no confirmation yet as to when stores like Printemps will be allowed to reopen.
