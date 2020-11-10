Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes and swept cars into the sea amid ongoing torrential rainfall.
Authorities Tuesday said the worst damage occurred east of the island's capital Iraklio, in small towns and villages where schools were closed and residents were advised to stay indoors.
In the worst-affected areas, some residents sought refuge on the roof of their homes as muddy water swept through towns, dragging cars and debris.
It was the third time in less than a month that the area has been hit by flooding.
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Thursday.
No injuries were reported, but regional government officials said the island's road network had been damaged, along with homes and businesses, many already shuttered due to a nationwide lockdown in effect since Saturday.
More No Comment
Prague Zoo launches fundraising effort to feed its animals
Women make music with kitchen items to highlight female 'suffering'
Opera star sings US national anthem from his window to toast Biden win
Artist raises awareness of endangered species with colourful murals
Spanish dance schools protest coronavirus restrictions
French traders hold funeral march to highlight lockdown impact
Artist brings masks & social distancing to traditional nativity scene
Madame Tussauds puts Trump in golfing attire after election loss
Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against 'fake pandemic' in Madrid
Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election
Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne
Joe Biden supporters celebrate win in San Francisco, California
Biden and Trump supporters rally in Arizona
Sign language interpreters take on hip hop in Paris
Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display
Kosovo bar and restaurant owners protest coronavirus restrictions
Empty streets in Athens as coronavirus lockdown begins in Greece
Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta
Bordeaux's national opera turns to recording amid COVID-19 lockdown
Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March