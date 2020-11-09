On the wall of a residential street in Charlton, south London, Louis Masai puts the finishing touches to a striking large-scale mural of an orangutan.
The British artist, known for his signature patchwork style, travels around the United Kingdom to paint colourful murals of animal species in decline or on the brink of extinction, to issue a warning about the devastating effects of climate change and biodiversity collapse.
According to the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) there are currently 23,250 species listed as threatened. This means: critically endangered, endangered or vulnerable. Adding extinct and extinct in the wild species the figure is 24,153.
It’s widely predicted that as many as two-thirds of all species could be near extinction by the end of this century. But, some are now rising in population due to increasing concern about the extinction crisis. Co-ordinated conservation efforts include the protection of natural habitats and prevention of destructive practices such as illegal hunting.
Louis Masai is a painter, sculptor, illustrator and street artist perhaps best known for his murals of endangered animals.
A graduate of Falmouth School of Art, he strives to find a human reference to animals juxtaposing an element that might not be previously obvious.
More No Comment
Spanish dance schools protest coronavirus restrictions
French traders hold funeral march to highlight lockdown impact
Artist brings masks & social distancing to traditional nativity scene
Madame Tussauds puts Trump in golfing attire after election loss
Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against 'fake pandemic' in Madrid
Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election
Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne
Joe Biden supporters celebrate win in San Francisco, California
Biden and Trump supporters rally in Arizona
Sign language interpreters take on hip hop in Paris
Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display
Kosovo bar and restaurant owners protest coronavirus restrictions
Empty streets in Athens as coronavirus lockdown begins in Greece
Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta
Bordeaux's national opera turns to recording amid COVID-19 lockdown
Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March
London streets quiet as England goes into second coronavirus lockdown
London enjoys last night out before latest lockdown
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after Hurricane Eta
Indian village with Kamala Harris links shows its support