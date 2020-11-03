Latest Live Coverage

Shoppers make their way along Oxford Street in central London

Christmas lights have gone up in Oxford Street, London's best-known shopping hub, three weeks earlier than usual.

They are normally switched on by a celebrity in front of huge crowds but social distancing restrictions forced organisers to shelve the event this year, as the coronavirus pandemic rages in the United Kingdom.

Every week, the display will feature the name of a "hero" who helped others during the pandemic, nominated by the public.

