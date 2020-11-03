Euronews Debates : Why tackling global health is everyone’s business

The health and wellbeing of global populations are in the spotlight like never before.

While countries battle to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, they also face a wider crisis: the rise of conditions like obesity and diabetes, which can lead to other illnesses and disease.

The devastating impact of poor health on individuals is obvious, but there’s also a huge economic and social price to pay for sick nations. The European Union is looking for a prescription.

Efforts are underway right now, for instance, to come up with a cancer-busting plan for the bloc. But how will it be realised?

Reversing the world’s health fortunes relies on both governments and industry. Are they waking up to the mammoth task in front of them? Who’s leading the way? How can they work together and get consumers on board? Where’s the balance between nudging and nannying? And how realistic are their ambitions?

Our Euronews live virtual debate will put these questions and more to some of the key thinkers, influencers and decision-makers in Europe.

Meet our panel

Fathi Derder Managing Director, Swiss Food and Nutrition Valley

Stephan Sigrist Founder & Head, The W.I.R.E think tank

Moira Gilchrist VP Strategic and Scientific Communications, Philip Morris International

Prof. Kaspar Wyss Deputy Director and Head of Department, Swiss Centre for International Health